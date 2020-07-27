Costa Almeria student crowned Miss World Spain

ALMERIA law student Ana Garcia Segundo is the new Miss World Spain.

The 23-year old took the 2020 crown at a gala staged in Marina D’Or in Castellon on Saturday night after three elimination rounds which saw the contenders whittled down from 20 to 10 and then five.

She was also named Miss Top Model.

In the run up to the contest Ana spoke about what it meant to her to be representing Almeria.

In a meeting with the Almeria provincial council president she said she felt excited and proud, and told local Spanish press it was “a great honour.”

She also made it clear that whatever happened she was determined to continue with her studies.

Almeria designer Sergi Regal created the exclusive designs Ana wore for the event.