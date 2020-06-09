Miss Almeria flying the flag for the province in Miss World Spain

MISS Almeria will be flying the flag for the province at the Miss World Spain contest next month.

Almeria provincial council president Javier A. Garcia received Ana Garcia Segundo at the Diputacion offices today Tuesday, where he presented her with the official flag which she will take with her to the competition final in Castellon on July 25.

The young law student told the Diputacion president how excited she is to be representing Almeria and how proud she is of her home province.

Garcia told Ana to “never lose your essence, as that it what lasts”, adding, “all of Almeria province is behind you.”

The provincial government head also took the opportunity to highlight the “enormous talent of Almeria fashion” and its designers.

“Fashion is employment, wealth, culture and passion, and a key element in the promotion of the Costa Almeria destination. This sector is full of entrepreneurs who are an example to all for their creativity and determination”, he commented.

Ana was accompanied by the fashion expert Paco Wandosell, who discovered her.

She is, he said, “having an enormous impact in the world of fashion at national level.”

For the Miss World Spain contest Ana will be dressed by Almeria designer Sergi Regal, and by Curro Ruiz, who will create the regional costume the Miss World Almería will wear in the final.