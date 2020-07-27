The UK Government is now telling Brits NOT to travel to Majorca, Ibiza and Canary Islands!

No 10 had previously announced a 14-day quarantine for travellers returning from mainland Spain after a spike in coronavirus cases. The Foreign Office has now changed its advice.

The government has told Brits to avoid all but non-essential travel to the Balearic and Canary Islands. This weekend, No 10 announced a 14-day quarantine for travellers returning from mainland Spain after a spike in coronavirus cases.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has since issued new advice for tourists. Urgent talks between Spain and the UK are underway but for now, that is the situation.

A spokesperson said tonight: “We have considered the overall situation for British nationals travelling to and from the Balearic and Canary Islands, including the impact of the requirement to self-isolate on return to the UK, and concluded that we should advise British nationals against all non-essential travel to the whole of Spain.”

Quarantine for the Uk Transport Secretary?

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, who was holidaying in Spain when the decision was taken to suspend the “air bridge” arrangement, will cut short his vacation and return to deal with the fallout from the decision.

Shapps, who will have to quarantine himself on arrival in the UK, said he had decided to return to start the 14-day isolation as soon as possible and had left his family to continue their holiday in Spain. Months ago Dominic Raab was in the spotlight as he flouted lockdown but was later caught in a media frenzy when photos of him were released on twitter with his family in the country.

“Thousands of people have seen their holidays disrupted or cancelled thanks to the necessary emergency imposition of quarantine restrictions on Spain,” he said. “I think it is right to get back to work in the UK as soon as possible in order to help handle the situation. The sooner I get back from Spain myself, the sooner I can get through quarantine.”