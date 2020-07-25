The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps himself will have to quarantine for two weeks when he returns from a holiday to Spain.

-- Advertisement --



The Department for Transport has confirmed that the politician flew to Spain recently and will have to follow his own rule change when he returns! The change of rules has thrown thousands of holidays into chaos, including that of the ministers. Spain’s Canary and the Balearic Islands were not covered by the advice to avoid travel to the mainland, but holidaymakers returning to Britain from these islands will still be subject to quarantine for 14 days on their return.