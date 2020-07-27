Adra guided tours with added drama

ADRA is offering visitors to the locality guided tours with a bit of added drama.

The municipality launched this summer’s dramatised tours on Friday night, with smaller groups than usual and with Covid-19 infection prevention measures.

In all 25 people went along, setting out from the Adra Museum at 10pm to learn more about the town’s historical and cultural heritage.

The main characters in the visits featured as part of Adra’s holiday month cultural programme are the illustrator Salmerón Pellon and the musician Ortiz de Villajos.

The council reported great interest in the visits. The next visit scheduled for August 7 is already fully booked.