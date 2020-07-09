CULTURAL life goes on this summer in Adra, while strictly following health authority guidelines and regulations.

Adra Mayor and Culture councillor Elisa Fernandez have presented a varied programme of events scheduled to run until the end of August, although they made it clear there could be modifications or cancellations should the Covid-19 pandemic situation make it necessary.

Open-air cinema is one option.

Film showings are at the San Fernando sports centre to allow plenty of space for social distancing; as with all the events, there is a limit on the maximum number of people allowed. The films start at 10.30pm and entry is free.

The line-up includes family favourites like The adventures of Doctor Dolittle on July 22 and Sonic the Hedgehog on August 12.

There will be children’s puppet shows over the coming weeks on Adra’s seafront promenade, which will also be the venue for the ‘Aromas del Sur’ concert on the night of July 22.

For sporty types, the council has organised a day of ‘coasteering’ for July 19, which the council explained as a kind of trekking incorporating canyoning and snorkeling techniques. A kayaking and paddle surf route is programmed for August 9.

“We have prepared programming for enjoying the summer as a family, thinking especially in the youngest members”, the Mayor explained.

At the same time he called on the public to behave responsibly.