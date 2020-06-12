Adra begins Costa Almeria beach season with more lifeguards and new anti-Covid-19 measures

ADRA’S beach season officially begins on Monday with more lifeguards and new measures in place to prevent the risk of Covid-19 infection.

The council has allocated more than €600,000 to this year’s ‘ambitious’ beach plan, Adra mayor Manuel Cortes explained.

He said his administration is aiming to carry on “promoting and improving our coast…but adapted to the circumstances.

“The protection of public health has to be the priority,” he stressed.

As well as extra lifeguards this summer there are beach coordinators. Their job is to provide information to beach-goers and bathers.

Cleaning and maintenance services have been beefed up, with the incorporation of seven additional staff for the season. There is also new equipment.

This includes flexi-walkways made from recycled plastic to provide access to Adra’s main beaches, and which the council said are easier to disinfect than the ones they replace.

The local authority reported it expects to receive some €80,000 from the Andalucia regional government to acquire equipment for life-saving services. The council has asked for a jet-ski, four quads, a pick-up and rescue materials.