16 Red Flags Forces Beaches to Close on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Tourists and locals flocked to the Costa del Sol’s sandy beaches over the weekend but within hours red flags were raised and beaches temporarily closed.

RED flags were flown at six beaches in Benalmadena, five in Nerja, three in Torremolinos and two in Mijas after reaching the maximum occupancy allowed.

Raising of the flags meant beach supervisors and police had to divert some beachgoers to other beaches and restrict access to others. As groups left the beach for lunch then others were allowed back on, a game that carried on throughout the day.

As observed on the Aforo Costa del Sol platform app, the beaches of the eastern coast have been the first to reach maximum occupancy. After 12 hours, the beaches of La Torrecilla, La Caletilla, Calahonda, Carabeo and Maro, all in Nerja, had already raised the red flag.

The city of Fuengirola already has the mobile app, software that controls the capacity of the beaches in real-time using artificial intelligence. The app works out how many people are occupying the beaches in each of the eight sections into which capacity has been divided.

Subsequently, the beaches of Carvajal, La Viborilla and Torrebermeja, in Benalmadena; and Piedra del Cura and Riviera I, in Fuengirola, also registered the same problems. However, none of the beaches registered any serious incidents and after action was taken all the beaches were back to a moderate level of occupation.