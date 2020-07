THE Málaga Funciona App created by the Malaga City Council has now been amended and adapted in order to assist the public in discovering the availability of beach space along the city’s coastline.

The information will be updated by local lifeguards and will indicate low, medium and high occupancy as well full capacity and users will have the option to update and share the information when they arrive or depart the beach.

The App is free to download for IOS or Android phones.