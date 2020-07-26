Villajoyosa features in prime-time series

VILLAJOYOSA has been chosen as one of the locations for Alba, a new Antena 3 television series.

Starring the Elena Rivera in the title role, the 13-episode series tells the story of Alba, a young woman who returns to her hometown on the Mediterranean coast for the summer, where she is the victim of gang rape after a party.

Marked by the ordeal, she decides to leave for the capital to seeks justice in an ongoing battle against her aggressors’ rich and powerful relatives.

Shooting of the series was interrupted by the State of Alarm, the Atresmedia-Boomerang TV production company explained, but location filming has now resumed in Villajoyosa as well as other Costa Blanca locations.

All precautions have been taken during filming, respecting all strict anti-coronavirus measures at all times, the producers said.

The series’ 55-minute episodes will have a prime-time slot and will be broadcast both nationally and internationally, Antena 3 revealed.