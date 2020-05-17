Expats on Spain’s Costa del Sol reflect and say lockdown was a waste of time and money

Expats on Spain’s Costa del Sol are claiming lockdown and the State of Alarm was a waste of time and could have been handled in a far better manner by Spain’s Prime Minister.
After nearly 10 long weeks on lockdown and as residents prepare to enter Phase one, whilst the Spanish prime minister looks to extend a State of Alarm for another month in congress, residents on Spain’s Costa Del Sol are starting to look back on their memoirs and thoughts of what they have been through.
As with anything as dramatic as the recent pandemic of coronavirus, there will always be a mixed bag of opinion, whilst many believe the lockdown was needed to secure their safety, others have different views on the subject and believe it was a waste of time as they expressed their opinions.
One of those residents is Jason Thorne a plasterer on the Costa Del Sol, who told the Euro Weekly News of his sheer frustration:
“I haven’t worked for 10.5 weeks now due to lockdown as the area has been destitute and nobody has required any plastering, everything has been closed due to being shut down, personally I don’t think there was any need, we could have gone out and carried on as normal if we wore masks, yes I agree pubs and restaurants should have been closed because you can eat and drink at home, but the rest of it has been over the top and it’s going to leave the region of the Costa del Sol skint for a long time to come, we are going to regret this.”
Mike Gregg from Torreblanca who is an online car trader said:
“I can understand Madrid and possibly other big cities going into a lockdown period, there’s no argument against there but the Costa Del Sol shouldn’t have, precautions could have been taken to defend against the coronavirus but a total lockdown wasn’t required in my opinion, it’s desolated the region for many months, possibly years to come, I believe we only got totally shut down to stop the likes of Madrid residents travelling out of the heavily contaminated areas and spreading it, what they should have done is spent the resources that have been spent on lockdown in sealing off the big cities only, I think we only got the virus here in the first place due to that fact, it’s clear to me that’s why the establishment totally locked down the Costa del Sol, hey you only have to look at the fact, the beaches got closed first even before the lockdown period. I know a lot of people who don’t agree with me but that’s my belief.”
James Dawn looked at the global picture as he sat on his balcony in La Cala:
“Just over 300,000 died in the world, the world’s a very large place, it’s been clear that people have had it and not even known about it, the majority recovered at home just as you do with a bad bout of flu and it was mainly people with health problems who died, those with health problems could have self isolated and the rest of us could just have taken precautions, come on 300,000 is just the size of one large concert arena say in Rio when a big band plays, it’s been a total over reaction all round and could bust many countries.”
“Media hype” claimed Ronald Davidson from Fuengirola “If it wasn’t for mass hysteria broadcast by the likes of Sky News and the BBC across the world, we wouldn’t be in this position at all, they have made a big song and dance from it in my opinion. This has then forced the governments to go OTT as they have to be seen to counteract for the people.
“Sanchez panicked and got it all wrong here in Spain, he didn’t react quick enough when areas of Madrid first got it and then he overreacted when it was too late, Madrid should have been ring fenced from the off, he sat and dithered and then overreacted by basically shutting down the country, Spain is poor enough as it is, he should have thought about that before ordering what he did – I think he should be sacked, he’s going to bust Spain, the Germans got it right and Scandic countries too.”
Retired lawyer Gareth Emery made his point on social media from his home in Mijas as he said in regards smokers and the current figures: