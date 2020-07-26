Covid-19 pandemic puts emblematic theatre renovation on hold

PLANS to renovate Llucmajor’s emblematic Cas Coix theatre are on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Llucmajor’s Culture councillor Xisca Lascolas explained the current situation meant that human and financial resources had to be directed to the Social Services department.

Lascolas made it clear that the project to do up what had been the municipality’s last working theatre had by no means been abandoned, but stressed, “people come first.

“Now it is not viable to carry out a major renovation. The most important thing is that the council has acquired a property to have a theatre and a cultural reference point, and that is now a reality”, the councillor added.

The local authority has just bought the building for €881,000. Of this, €500,000 came from the Balearic Island government, €109,000 from the Mallorca administration and the remaining €272,000 from the municipal coffers.

“It has been a long process which finally has seen the light”, commented Llucmajor Mayor Eric Jareño.

The idea is that eventually the building with have offices for the council’s Culture and Tourism departments, an exhibition area and one for the ‘giants’ of Llucmajor. Also on the drawing board are transfer of the municipal archive to the building and maintaining the old theatre for putting on shows.