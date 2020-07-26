A dam shame in Relleu

INLAND Relleu’s empty dam that is almost 400 years old is in danger of collapsing.

One of the first “modern” dams, it deserves to be protected, warned University of Alicante investigator Pablo Gimenez.

Although plans for the dam were drafted at the same time as the Tibi dam – one of Europe’s oldest still-working reservoirs and an Asset of Cultural Interest – work did not begin until later, owing to lack of funding, Gimenez said.

The Relleu dam continued to supply Villajoyosa with irrigation water but has lain unused since the Amadorio reservoir was built in the 1940s.