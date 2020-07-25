Mallorca’s cocaine dealers are offering free face masks and hygienic snorting straws with drugs to Britons at holiday hotspot of Palma

Socially distanced, protocol aware drug dealers on the Holiday hotspot of Mallorca are trying to keep their customers safe by offering a ‘special’ coronavirus safe kit with their drugs!

The drug dealers are selling 1 gram of marching powder for 100 euros, but with that you also receive a face mask, and a special ‘snorting straw’ to save you from using a bank note which may be carrying the virus.

An Ex-Pat who wished to remain nameless, (wonder why?), told the Mail: ‘It was difficult to believe someone selling something so dangerous would be so concerned about health. In Spain the authorities are extremely strict on masks. When you go into toilets you have to wear a mask, so the giveaway with the cocaine obviously facilitates going in there without a problem.’

The free straws come in four delightful colours, red, blue, yellow, and black, and this was said to be so that people using the cocaine did not have to share the straws, and risk infection.

The interviewee continued by saying that he knew of no other drug dealers doing this offer, but suggested that he thought it was a pretty enterprising thing to do.

I suppose if nothing else it will increase the drug dealers business just with the novelty of the offer, however if he is the only one doing it, then he has just left a calling card to show where anyone busted with his product got the cocaine in the first place!

Maybe not so bright after all.