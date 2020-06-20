Spanish police arrest drug suspects as tonnes of cocaine seized in Valencia

Spanish police seize €228 Million worth of cocaine in just over a month hauling in 3.8 Metric tonnes of the stuff

Spanish police have released evidence showing just one of the many drug busts at the port of Valencia which have taken place over the last month.

Sources have said that the success of the operations over the last few weeks has been due to the dedication of the the Spanish police to getting drug smuggling under control on the southern coast of Spain.

With help from an anonymous tipster the latest bust at the port stopped almost 200kg of Cocaine from hitting the streets, with a street value of approximately €12 million.