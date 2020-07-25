Costa Almeria Covid-19 cases still rising

THE number of new Covid-19 cases on the Costa Almeria continues to increase.

Another 29 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, according to figures from the Andalucia regional government’s Health department.

There are currently eight coronavirus outbreaks in the province. The worst is in El Ejido, where the four new cases registered since Friday bring the number of infected people in the municipality to 96.

This makes it the second biggest outbreak in Andalucia.

One outbreak was detected yesterday in Cuevas del Almanzora. According to Spanish press the five members of the same family tested positive after a get-together.

At the moment Almeria has the highest number of Covid-19 patients, 14, receiving hospital treatment among the eight Andalucia provinces. Two are in intensive care.