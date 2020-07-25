Bull-running with conditions

BULL-RUNNING will be different this year.

The Valencian Community’s official bulletin, Diario Oficial, announced that from now until December 31 these fiestas must comply with the health and safety regulations brought in to stop the spread of coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



Bull-running is allowed in permanent or temporary bullrings, cordoned-off installations with vertical barriers, tiered seats and the enclosed cadafales where participants take shelter from the bull.

All precincts must have an independent entrance and exit, which rules out bous al carrer events that are held in closed-off public streets.

All those present in the lower section of bull-running installations who have direct access to the bullring are regarded as participants and, according to regulations, should be provided with a wristband. They must wear facemasks except when they are actually facing the bull.

Spectators occupying tiered seats must wear facemasks at all time, with distancing between each person, but if the seating zone is not clearly defined, the organisers are obliged to mark out personal spaces for each person.

Nor may the public move between the seating area and the lower section.