Is It a Good Idea to Use CBD Oil for Dogs?

There are many potential uses for CBD. However, even if you’ve heard of many of the human uses for CBD oil, you may have never thought of CBD oil for dogs. Is CBD oil for dogs actually useful? Should you be worried about trying CBD oil for dogs? What could you expect if you use CBD oil with your dog? Here are the steps you should take when deciding whether to give your dog CBD oil.

1. Talk to Your Veterinarian

The first step should be to talk to your veterinarian. Many veterinarians are very supportive of dog owners using CBD oil with their dogs, and will be able to give you tips and tricks for using it, including some tips to make it easier if your dog has a hard time taking supplements.

The most important reason you should talk to your veterinarian before giving CBD oil to your dog is because of the potential for contraindications. Although CBD oil for dogs is generally very healthy, there are some reasons your dog might not be well-suited for CBD oil. Your veterinarian will be able to give you insight into whether this is true for your dog.

2. Decide Whether Your Dog Could Use CBD

Once your veterinarian has cleared CBD oil for your dog, it’s time to look at whether your dog specifically could use CBD. Both seemingly-healthy dogs and dogs that have clear CBD oil needs can use CBD oil, although it will probably impact them in different ways.

Most commonly, people will use CBD chews with glucosamine and chondroitin for dogs to support healthy joints or to help dogs stay calm. If you have an especially anxious dog, you might want to consider using CBD to help them relax. Healthy adult dogs can also use CBD to maintain healthy joints, making it less likely their joints will deteriorate in old age.

3. Look at the Different Ways of Using CBD for Dogs

CBD oil for dogs comes in many different forms. You may be able to give your dog CBD oil directly, or you might want to instead use a chew or other method of offering CBD that is tasty to the dog, but has the hemp extract with CBD included in it.

Which one of these different methods you choose typically depends on your dog. Does your dog typically handle supplements pretty well? Straight-up CBD oil will probably work just fine. Is it typically a challenge to get your dog to take supplements? A chew will probably be the best option for you.

4. Only Choose High-Quality CBD for Dogs

Lastly, just because it’s CBD oil for dogs doesn’t mean you can skimp on the quality. You wouldn’t like it if someone else purchased you low-quality CBD oil, so why should it change for your dog? It’s important to choose only high-quality CBD oil for your dogs.

When a company that specializes in CBD oil for humans turns its attention to CBD oil for dogs, the benefits will typically be very extensive. Charlotte’s Web, for example, typically serves humans, which means it has a very extensive quality control process. It brings that quality control process to CBD oil for dogs as well, making sure that you get the best for your furry friend.

Conclusion

In general, CBD oil for dogs is a great option for dog owners and dogs of all kinds. As long as you’ve cleared it with your veterinarian, you can probably use CBD oil for your dog as well. Make sure you stick to a high-quality CBD manufacturer; one that specializes in CBD for humans, like Charlotte’s Web, is typically your best choice.