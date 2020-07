ZEN, male, Shelter since 07.06.2014

Crossbreed, DOB 01.04.2014 – 60 cm

Zen came to APASA as a puppy together with 2 siblings. He grew up here in the shelter and got well integrated into the daily life here.

He is used to live in a group of dogs but he of course does not know much of the life outside his APASA world but we are sure he would learn very quickly and adapt to his new environment.

Please call +34 966 463 976 – APASA Javea or email to apasa.javea@gmail.com