The Catalonian government has ordered all discotheques and nightclubs throughout the region to close from this Saturday to curb soaring infections.

Nightlife ordered shut

The Generalitat has ordered the closure to the public of discotheques, dance halls and party rooms that incorporate shows throughout Catalonia to try to stop the transmission of the coronavirus.

Musical activities with dance floors or spaces outside the establishments are also suspended throughout Catalonia- gambling halls, casinos and bingo halls are obliged to close at eleven at night. The duration of the measures is set to last at least 15 days.