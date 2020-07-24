The Catalonian government has ordered all discotheques and nightclubs throughout the region to close from this Saturday to curb soaring infections.
In addition, in the municipalities where the highest number of COVID-19 infections have been detected in recent days, the closing hours will be reduced to midnight for restaurants, bars, terraces, beach bars and music bars. Among these municipalities are Barcelona and its metropolitan area, numerous towns in Lleida and some in Girona such as Figueres.
Serious consequences
The government also issued a stern warning to all the areas affected- DO NOT TRY TO BYPASS THE RESTRICTIONS- massive fines and possible criminal convictions are being touted as a deterrent, such is the seriousness of the situation.
If you liked reading this article, ‘BREAKING NEWS: ALL Discotheques and Nightclubs Throughout Catalonia Forced to Close’, please make sure to like, share, and comment!