Restrictions in three towns in Spain’s Catalonia to contain Covid-19 outbreaks

THE Catalan authorities have introduced restrictions in three towns in the region to contain outbreaks of Covid-19.

The PROCICAT Catalonia Civil Protection technical committee agreed on Sunday to apply restrictions in Figueres and Vilafant in Gerona and Sant Feliu de Llobregat in Barcelona due to an increase in infections.

The measures in the three localities are the same as in 13 municipalities in metropolitan Barcelona, Segria and Noguera, and come with the recommendation that residents do not leave their homes unless it’s for work, to go shopping or for other unavoidable reasons.

Gatherings of more than 10 and visits to care homes for the elderly are banned. Capacity at bars and restaurants has been limited to 50 per cent. Cinemas, theatres, nightspots, children’s play areas and gymnasiums are closed, and commercial centres have been advised to control entries and to beef up hygiene measures.

Libraries and museums remain open and the local councils can request authorisation from PROCICAT to stage public cultural events.

Figures Mayor Agnes Llado insisted the restrictions should not deter tourists from visiting.

The town’s museum dedicated to Figures-born surrealist artist Salvador Dali attracts more than a million visitors every year.

“We need tourists. These measures do not mean that they do not have to come. What we have to do is restrict social gatherings”, Agnes Llado commented in an interview on Catalan TV.

The restrictions in the three localities will last for two weeks, but this could be extended.