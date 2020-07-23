Summer sport in new normal

MORE than 100 youngsters a week are practicing sport at Adra’s municipal schools this summer, in conditions adapted to the new normal.

In accordance with health authority recommendations, spaces are divided up and the children take it in turns to do activities.

Each group number is limited to a maximum of 25 participants and the schools are operating in the afternoons as well as the mornings to avoid too many people being together at one time.

In addition, all the areas used and changing rooms are disinfected following each training session.

Adra is running six different schools for children to learn and perfect their sporting techniques: football, badminton, swimming, sailing and two for basketball.

“We’re pleased because it means the children of Adra are going to be occupied and having fun in a different situation, but adapted to safety measures”, commented local Mayor Manuel Cortes during a visit to different schools this week.

Cortes said promoting the practice of sport has been one of his administration’s aims for years.

The schools are operating until the end of August. The council pointed out that as well as giving kids an incentive to physical exercise, the schools help parents juggle work and family life during the summer holidays.