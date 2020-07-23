Mercedes’ dynamic compacts are powerful all rounders

A BRISK lap of the race circuit or a weekend trip to the mountains with your sports gear stowed in the back: the new Mercedes GLA 45 4MATIC+ and GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ are the assured masters of a multitude of disciplines.

When required, these compact Mercedes all-rounders can unleash a level of dynamic handling to impress even sports car owners. The 2.0-litre engine is the most powerful series-produced four-cylinder turbo engine and is available in two output and torque versions. Even the base model delivering 285 kW is more powerful than the previous model.

The S variant rated at 310 kW jostles with considerably higher vehicle classes. The active, fully-variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive distributes the power to the rear axle wheel-selectively by AMG torque control, so providing the basis for top traction in any driving conditions. The AMG speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission apportions the power within a split second to suit the specific driving situation.

With an output of up to 310 kW, the completely new Mercedes-AMG 2.0-litre engine is currently the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder manufactured for series production.

The new compact sports cars absolve the sprint from zero to 100 km/h in record time: the GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ requires just 4.3 seconds, while the base model GLA 45 4MATIC+ gets up to speed in 4.4 seconds. The top speed of the base model is electronically limited to 250 km/h, while the S-Model is allowed to leave the factory with a top speed of 270 km/h.