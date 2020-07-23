Alternative Alfaz-Albir route

CONSTRUCTION began on the N-322 roundabout giving access to Albir via the Camino Viejo de Altea.

“There will be a notable advance for mobility, with another direct link between the town centre and Albir,” said Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques.

The €800,000 project will take approximately six months, he revealed when visiting the site near the Magic Robin Hood Holiday Park.

Urban Development councillor Toni Such who was also present, together with Technical Services councillor Oscar Perez, explained that the new road will have two four-metre lanes as well as a hard shoulder on either side and a pavement.

Procedures and paperwork before work could begin were “very complicated,” Such admitted. Permission was required from the Ministry of Public Works in Madrid and Alicante’s provincial council, the Diputacion. The town hall also had to compulsorily purchase 9,407 square metres of privately-owned land.

Once in use, the new road should reduce traffic flow between the town centre and Albir’s coastal strip by 12 per cent, offering an alternative to the Cami de la Mar and Avenida de l’Albir, the town hall estimates.