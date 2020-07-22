Pared down town fiesta underway in Mallorca’s Inca

INCA’S fiesta in honour of the saints Sant Abdon and Sant Senen got underway on Wednesday, albeit it a somewhat pared down version of the usual celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year Inca council has reduced the programme of events to adapt the fiesta to the ‘new normality’, and there will be strict adherence to heath safety and hygiene measures throughout.

This means limited capacity for events and activities and the mandatory wearing of face masks.

The traditional raising of the town’s flag and the ringing of bells with the Revetlers des Puig traditional dance group in the Santa Maria La Major plaza marked the official start to the fiesta at midday on Wednesday.

The festivities continue until July 30, and will include markets, street processions, open-air dances, music, theatre and children’s entertainment. Fire demons and the ‘giants’ of Inca also feature.

In addition there are a series of sports competitions over the week.

One of the quirkier events this year is Friday night’s ‘Get down from the balcony on to your street’.

The council has encouraged locals to sign up to organising tables of up to 20 people, with a four-metre distance between each for safety. The idea is to decorate the tables with a theme from 60s, 70s or 80s and to have fun with the neighbours.