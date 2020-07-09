Inca pride postponed to prevent crowds

INCA’S pride festival to celebrate the LGBTI community has been postponed until next year to prevent the gathering of large crowds.

The local authority announced on social media that the fifth edition of “l’Orgullosament Inca” (Proudly Inca), has been put back from July 17 until 2021 in accordance with the “current situation and the current safety rules.”

Last year’s pride attracted more than 4,000 people from across Mallorca.

The decision came at a meeting between Inca Mayor Virgilio Moreno and Fiestas councillor and Local Police and Guardia Civil to coordinate safety for this year’s festivals for patron saints San Abdon and San Senen.

They also decided that other events bringing together large numbers of people will not go ahead this year. These include the Water festival and the Senen Sierro: Inca’s version of the famous San Fermin bullruns, which substitutes live animals with inflatable versions.