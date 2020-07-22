Ireland Publishes “Green List” Of 15 Countries

The Republic of Ireland has maintained its strict travel measures to avoid outbreaks of coronavirus and has only lifted the 14 day quarantine period for people arriving in the country, from 13 European countries, which do not include France, the UK or Spain.

The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, presented a “green list” of 15 countries, where the isolation period would not be necessary upon their return to Ireland.

The list, which also excludes the US, has been criticized by the tourism sector, in particular the airline Ryanair, who views the restrictions as excessive. The countries that have so far made the Green list are Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Monaco, San Marino, as well as the territories of Gibraltar and Greenland.

The quarantine will not affect those considered essential workers or people travelling from Northern Ireland. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that the country is slowly “opening up to international travel”, but he still urged citizens to rethink this year’s holidays and spend the summer in Ireland instead.