Heartless Man in Spain Lets Animals Die of Starvation

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation towards a man in Spain who let his animals die of starvation. The 50-year-old man is a resident of Cabezon de la Sal, Cantabria, and is under investigation for crimes against flora, fauna and domestic animals.

THE man left a dog and a dozen chickens to die. According to the Guardia Civil, officers were told that a group of animals were in a dire state left in a shed in Carrejo. The officers inspected the area and found a small structure that coincided with the description of a shed. Inside there were various dead animals given the lack of food and water.

In the first room, a black dog with a brown collar was in an advanced state of decomposition, in a second room 10 chickens were in the same state. The birds were not registered as livestock and the dog was not registered in the Cantabria Pet Registry.

For these reasons, the owner of the animals has been investigated for the alleged crime against the protection of flora and fauna and domestic animals, mistreatment, which, unfortunately, resulted in death.

Animal abuse crimes in Spain are rife despite the new protective laws which are due to come into fruition this year. Each year in Spain 200,000 animals are abandoned and only this year, in the Costa del Sol, hundreds of animals have been rehomed due to abuse.