Eight arrests in Pollensa Port drug raids

GUARDIA Civil made eight arrests and seized various amounts of drugs, mostly cocaine, on raids on three properties in Pollensa Port on Monday morning.

One of the searches was carried out in a local hostel, one at a rural property and one at a home in the town.

-- Advertisement --



The Guardia action was part of an anti-drug operation launched after the detection of a possible criminal organisation dedicated to trafficking cocaine in the locality.

As well as the drugs, officers also found important amounts of cash during the raids, believed to be from sales of illegal substances.

According to reports the operation represents the dismantling of one of the most active drug gangs in the area in recent years.