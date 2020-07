TWO men are under arrest for a stabbing in the popular Mallorca resort town Port de Pollensa in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to reports a 25-year old was knifed in the side after running into a couple of individuals with whom he had had some kind of disagreement in the past.

The victim was left with a serious injury and had to be rushed to the Son Espases University hospital in Palma by ambulance.

The Guardia Civil detained the two suspects a short time after the attack.