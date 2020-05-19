Brutal brawl on Spain’s Costa del Sol results in violent stabbing & six British expat arrests

A brutal brawl in a Mijas bar on the Costa del Sol yesterday resulted in a vicious stabbing and six arrests.

THE violent incident, which took place in a bar in Torrenueva in Mijas, happened on the very first day that saw bar and restaurant terraces open on the Costa del Sol after more than two months of lockdown. It involved around a dozen people, mostly Brits, aged between 25 and 40 years old.

However, only six were arrested, as the others ran off before the Guardia Civil turned up. Of the six that were arrested, five have already been released on charges, but the sixth has been transferred to Madrid as he is wanted by the UK authorities for drug related crimes.

Although the reason behind the violence is still unknown, witnesses blamed too much drugs and alcohol, which resulted in a brutal stabbing. The stabbed victim, however, is reported to be recovering in intensive care at the Costa del Sol Hospital.

The bar owner has also been left with extensive damage to his property, resulting in broken glass, tables and chairs, for which he plans to press charges. According to the United Guardia Civil Association’s Spokesperson, (AUGC), “extra reinforcement is needed in the Mijas area, particularly given the rise in organised crime in the area since last autumn.” He said he needs “at least another 100 agents in the area in order to be effective”.