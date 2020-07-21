Dua Lipa sparks controversy with tweet linked to extreme Albanian nationalists

UK pop star Lipa tweeted an image of a map which shows the nations of Albania and Kosovo, as well as slices of neighboring countries, on a red flag emblazoned with Albania’s eagle emblem

The banner, which is in advocation of Albanian expansionism across the Balkans, was flown at a 2014 football match between Serbia and Albania, this infuriated fans and started a mass brawl.

The tweet was accompanied with the word ‘autochthonous’, meaning ‘indigenous people’ rather than ‘immigrants.’

The tweet came shortly after a petition calling for Apple maps to include Kosovo as a singular entity had been circulating on social media

The day before, Lipa had shared a similar story on her Instagram, which read: ‘Why Kosovo is not & will never be Serbia’.

Serbia and Russia do not recognise Kosovo, but most other countries do.

Kosovo became Europes youngest country by declaring independence from Serbia in 2008, over ten years after NATO’s bombing of Yugoslavia.

Albanian nationalists have laid claim that they settled the country before the Serbs, so to them, Kosovo is a country of ethnic Albanians.