Greece to ban British tourists when country opens its borders on June 15 because of UK’s ‘poor’ coronavirus statistics

Greece has announced that it will ban British tourists from entering the country when it opens its borders on June 15 because of the UK’s ‘poor’ coronavirus statistics.

IN an interview with ITV news, Greece’s Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis said that the UK’s record on coronavirus is “currently not good enough” for those wanting to go on holiday to visit Greece, because of the “a big difference” in terms of Covid-19 heath data.

However, Greece said it allow tourists from Albania, Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, South Korea, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland – once the country’s borders open next month.