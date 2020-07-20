UK secures access to 90 million doses of ‘promising’ coronavirus vaccine.

The UK is at the forefront of global efforts in its hunt for a coronavirus vaccine- and the mammoth effort has paid off. Two of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, the BioNTech/Pfizer alliance, have signed agreements with the government to guarantee sufficient amounts of the vaccine. Advisers to the government have said that a second wave is “more probable than not” and the winter flu season will soon be on us- likely to hamper efforts even further. to contain the virus.

The British public are being urged to sign up to a new NHS website to make it quicker and easier for potential volunteers to join vital studies that could help save lives. The Governments aim is to get 500,000 people signed up by this October- In addition, treatments containing COVID-19-neutralising antibodies, supplied by AstraZeneca, have been secured to protect those who cannot receive vaccines.

England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland could have access to enough doses to vaccinate and protect priority groups such as frontline health and social care workers and those at increased health risk. Kate Bingham, Chair of the Vaccine Taskforce, said the government were moving at an “unprecedented” pace but warned “against being complacent or over-optimistic”.

