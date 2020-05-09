Concerned Brits are fearing a second wave to hit the UK in 2 weeks as the nation ignored social distancing on VE Day

People have been criticised for ignoring social distancing rules after pictures and videos emerged of huge VE Day street parties.



One nurse who works in the A&E department in South Wales took to social media after a stressful and upsetting shift:

But this wasn’t the only example of people across the UK flouting the government guidance to stay home during the nationwide lockdown.

The BBC covered a similar scene on a residential street in Cosham, near Portsmouth, where neighbours came out of their houses to mark the milestone.

While Sky News also broadcast footage from a road in Wimbledon, London, where dozens of residents came out and performed a rendition of Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’ while waving British flags.





Sharing the clip on Twitter, BBC Sport’s presenter Dan Walker said he couldn’t understand why people were flouting the advice that has been given by the Government and scientific experts.

He wrote: “Great song, beautifully sung but I am struggling to get my head around this. 31,241 people have died in the UK from a virus that thrives when we get too close to each other!”





There were also reports of people blocking Tavistock Road in Roborough, Plymouth, with one resident telling Plymouth Live they were concerned emergency services would not be able to get through in case of a medical crisis.

The anonymous resident said: “I walked down to get a delivery the other side of this lot as obviously they couldn’t get through.

“I’m all for celebrating but who do they think they are to block off the only way into our street?

“It’s also the thought of food deliveries for the vulnerable and the possibility of ambulances and fire engines being required too, it’s not good.”

While the majority of Britain seems to have partied last night, some stuck to lockdown regulations and celebrated in their gardens with their households.

News comes as Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement on Sunday with regards to the easing of lockdown.