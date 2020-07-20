Mallorca hoteliers demand promotional campaign to explain tough action to curb drunken tourist excesses

MAGALUF and Playa de Palma hoteliers have called on the Balearic government to run a specific campaign explaining the tough measures taken to curb drunken tourist excesses.

The administration has closed businesses on five streets in the two resorts, including Magaluf’s Punta Ballena strip, in the wake of scenes of drunken incidents and altercations and large gatherings of revellers, virtually none of them wearing a face mask or social distancing.

According to the hoteliers it is essential to explain to the public why the drastic moves were taken, that the measures were preventative, and to highlight the message that Mallorca and the other three Balearic islands are a safe holiday destination.

“What we are asking for is a communication campaign explaining all the good things which have been done on the islands”, Playa de Palma hoteliers’ president Isabel Vidal told Spanish press.

Palmanova-Magaluf hoteliers’ president Mauricio Carballeda wants a campaign to show that the destination is “much more than excesses.”

He points to the fact that 75 per cent of the zone’s hotels are four or five star and that the local council has made a “major investment” in doing up public areas.

Both associations have expressed support for the Balearic administration’s decision to shut down nightspots and businesses selling booze on certain streets in Magaluf and Playa del Palma, but they have also called for a greater police presence to ensure drunken revellers don’t simply appear in other parts of the localities.