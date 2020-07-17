Local council backs government shutdown of Magaluf party strip

CALVIA Council says it backs the Balearic government’s shutdown of the notorious Punta Ballena party strip in Mallorca resort Magaluf.

The drastic move of closing all commercial establishments, bars and restaurants on the strip, as well as so-called ‘ham’ and ‘beer’ streets in s’Arenal on July 15, came in the wake of scenes of throngs of revellers the previous weekend, many of them British and German, and most ignoring Covid-19 rules like wearing a face mask or social distancing.

In comments the day after the shutdown, Calvia mayor Alfonso Rodriguez admitted it had been a “tough and difficult decision,” and he understood “the worry or even anger of the affected businesses,” but added, “when you govern you have to think in the general and global interest.”

Rodriguez also said while a police presence in the area is important, so too is responsible behaviour on the part of businesses and tourists.

The mayor pointed out that over the last five years the local authority had “worked a lot to eradicate excesses,” aiming instead for “quality tourism.”

Referring to the decree approved by the Balearic administration in January to more effectively curb excessive behaviour in locations like Magaluf and the Playa del Palma, Rodriguez said while many businesses were getting the message to aim for a quality leisure offer instead, there remained others which weren’t and which “were damaging the destination.”