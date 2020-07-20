47 out of 60 Migrants Rescued in Mercy Mission Test Positive for COVID

60 MIGRANTS ARRIVED IN THE CANARY ISLANDS AFTER BEING RESCUED- 47 TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS.

The Ministry of Health of the Canary Islands Government has reported that 47 positive cases of COVID-19 among the 61 members of the group that arrived last Friday on the island of Fuerteventura has been detected.

The North African migrants are already isolated and treated and are in good health, and, according to the counselor, they do not pose at the moment an epidemiological risk, since they underwent PCR on arrival and proceeded directly to isolation.

Local residents of Fuerteventura, however, were not happy with the situation with some demanding authorities take the immigrants to another island- “after all”, said one woman, “we have hardly any problem then this happens, it’s not right- take them somewhere else, there are a lot of elderly people here at high risk”!

There have been similar incidents in mainland Spain, more recently there was an outbreak at the Red Cross Centre in Malaga after immigrants were rescued just off the coast.

OUTBREAKS CONTINUE TO INCREASE.

Outbreaks in Spain continue to increase. During the weekend, the main focus was in Andalucia, caused by a massive end-of-year party at a school in Córdoba, which now has 73 positive cases, 670 close contacts of these people, and a thousand people who claim to have been there that night in the discotheque are all being tested for signs of the virus.