Dogs kept starving and thirsty in searing heat at Costa Almeria property

REPORTS posted on social media of two dogs being kept in appalling conditions at a property in El Ejido led to the arrest of a 22-year on charges of animal neglect.

Police officers who went to the property in the Pampanico area to investigate found the animals tied up on a plot with no food or water and with no shade from the summer sun.

One of the dogs had a litter of newborn puppies, some still with their umbilical cords attached.

The owner is accused of failing to take care of the dogs’ basic needs.

The police pointed out that article 337 of the Penal Code punishes unjustified mistreatment or causing injuries to animals with up prison sentence of up to one year.