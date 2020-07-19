Amazon slashes price of new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle book

Amazon has slashed the price of the new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle book from £20 to £13.60 before it has even been released.

THE much-hyped Finding Freedom, due out next month, will give an insight into the events which led up to Megxit and the Sussexes relocation to the United States.

-- Advertisement --



But even before the release of the first, “epic and true story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life together”, the price of the biography has been cut by more than 25 per cent.

The book details why the couple chose to pursue a more independent path and the “reasons behind their unprecedented decision to step away from their royal lives”.

Harry and Meghan stunned the world when they revealed their intention to stand down as senior members of the royal family back in January.

Their decision to become “financially independent” and to split their time between North America and Britain didn’t go down well and they have come under fire since.

Could the drop in price reflect the public’s disapproval to Harry and Meghan’s life choices?