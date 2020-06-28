Meghan Markle Re-Brands herself and leaves Prince Harry to suffer from “Cabin fever”

While Meghan Markle is working on her ‘brand’ in LA Prince Harry has complained he has ‘cabin fever’.

Meghan Markle is focusing on creating her new brand in LA, according to a new book about the royals. Royals At War: The Inside Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split With the House of Windsor.

-- Advertisement --



The book – by Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard – also alleges Prince Harry has ‘cabin fever’ and feels very guilty over being abroad during the pandemic.

Back in the UK the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be frustrated because they won’t be attending many official engagements.

A palace insider said: “They think it’s unfair that Harry and Meghan still get to reap the rewards of being part of the royal family without having to put in any effort.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are also still using the Sussex Royal brand despite stepping down as senior royals in March.