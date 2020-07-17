Traffic radar locations on Spain’s holiday island Mallorca revealed

THE DGT traffic authority has revealed the location of fixed and mobile radars on Mallorca’s highways.

The information is now available to the general public on its website and on social media.

A total of 14 fixed radars and 18 mobile are keeping a check on motorists’ speeds around the island. These are in addition to the control systems operated by local police forces in towns.

The highway with the most radars is the Palma-Sa Pobla motorway, or the MA-13, which has three fixed and one mobile.

The Palma to Llucmajor road has two fixed and a mobile, and the highway connecting the island’s capital with Soller has two.

The DGT’s official list also specifies at which point on the roads the radars are located