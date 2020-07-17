Easing fiscal pressure in Adra to help businesses bounce back

ADRA Council has ratified a package of fiscal relief measures as part of a municipal plan to help businesses and the self-employed bounce back from the impact of the Covid-19 health crisis.

The decree got the backing of the municipal political groups at the last council plenary session.

“They are measures aimed mainly at reducing fiscal pressure and giving a boost to our town’s business structure, which has been very affected during this crisis,” commented Adra mayor Manuel Cortes.

At the same time, he added, “we are aiming to put in place the foundations for contributing to the creation of employment at a complex time, which we are facing with determination.”

Finance councillor Alicia Heras maintained the administration has made “a great effort” with the objective of mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic on local businesses, stressing “despite the reduction in taxes we are going to maintain the public services provided intact.”

The measures include the suspension of taxes for using public spaces as terraces until the end of October and a 50 per cent discount on the tax for street market stalls.

Taxes for kiosks and for loading and unloading areas for commercial activities affected by the lockdown will not have to be paid this year.

In addition, self-employed and micro-companies requesting a new activity before December 31 are exempt from the business opening licence charge.