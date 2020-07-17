Dambusters’ Dog Memorial Changed To Remove Racial Slur

We have all seen the movie, or read the books, about 617 squadron better known as ‘The Dam Busters.’

THE stories are true about the squadron taking on daring nighttime and dawn raids behind enemy lines to destroy their infrastructures and most importantly their dams.

-- Advertisement --



The mascot of the squadron was Wing Commander Guy Gibson’s black Labrador whose name I cannot print here for legal reasons, but suffice to say that some film versions of the exploits of the squadron have already changed the pooches name to ‘Trigger,’ to save any offence.

The dog died on the same night as the famous raid which the movies are all based on and his headstone bore his actual name, this is where the RAF have now today 80 years later got a problem.

Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh said: “Undoubtedly we are both more sensitive and more sensible today when it comes to the delicateness of racialist and derogatory terminology which had been used with unfortunate informality in the past.

“It is perfectly understandable that this is a tricky matter to which there are no simple or easy solutions.

“I am, however, very fearful of our ability today to erase or rewrite history.

“The past needs to be explained, taught about, and learned from – not rewritten.

“Wing Cdr Gibson’s dog was much loved by the Dambusters and was killed while he was on a raid risking his life to defend our country.”

An RAF spokesperson said: “As part of an ongoing review of its historical assets, the RAF have replaced the gravestone of Guy Gibson’s dog at RAF Scampton.

“The new gravestone tells the story of Guy Gibson’s dog, but its name has been removed.”