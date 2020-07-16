Team of 100 doctors battle to separate conjoined 13-month-old twin girls

Little Magic, and Little Bamboo Tree are two conjoined twin girls who are doing well after a team of over 100 medics worked tirelessly for 12 hours to separate them

In Vietnam the 13 month old twin girls who were joined at the hip were successfully separated by doctors, Truc Nhi (Little Bamboo Tree), and Dieu Nhi (Little magic), are doing well after their operation in The City Children’s Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

The girls were joined in such a way that if Truc Nhi is sitting, Dieu Nhi must be lying on her back requiring constant monitoring.

Professor Tran Dong A, 79, said: ‘The chances of the children making a full recovery are very positive thanks to advanced surgical techniques and equipment.’

The girls were born at 33 weeks by cesarean section when doctors discovered they were conjoined, when they were born they shared an umbilical cord and they were both quite severely undernourished.

Now the girls are absolutely fine, and although there will have to be further surgeries in the future to help with pelvic regeneration, and they will need plastic surgery, but the future now looks very bright for Little Magic and Little Bamboo Tree.