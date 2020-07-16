Russian hackers in cyber attack on labs

In a joint statement from both the US and Canadian Government departments it’s reported that Russian Hackers have allegedly tried to steal Covid-19 vaccine research

US National Security Agency and the Canadian Communication Security Establishment, the NCSC said the attacks were part of a global campaign launched by the by APT29 group – also known as ‘Cozy Bear’ – to steal the secrets of vaccine research. NCSC director of operations Paul Chichester said: ‘We condemn these despicable attacks against those doing vital work to combat the coronavirus pandemic. ‘Working with our allies, the NCSC is committed to protecting our most critical assets and our top priority at this time is to protect the health sector.

‘We would urge organisations to familiarise themselves with the advice we have published to help defend their networks.’

British Foreign Secretary Domenic Rabb said:

‘It is completely unacceptable that the Russian intelligence services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic. ‘While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behaviour, the UK and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health. ‘The UK will continue to counter those conducting such cyber attacks, and work with our allies to hold perpetrators to account.’