BREAKING NEWS: Leaked Documents Prove Russian Hackers Attempted to Alter UK Politics

Classified documents posted online show that Russian hackers made a deliberate attempt to alter the outcome of the 2019 UK elections.
Dominic Raab has now confirmed that it is “almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 General Election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked Government documents.”
More explosive accusations to be revealed this week.
The government launched an investigation into the source of the leak, after details of talks with the United States on a possible post-Brexit trade deal were published on social media site Reddit. The main opposition Labour party said the files proved the government would “sell-out” the state-run National Health Service (NHS) to US companies.
It comes after the Westminster Intelligence and Security Committee today vowed to publish the full report into Russian interference in the election within a week. In a written statement today, Dominic Raab wrote: “During the 2019 General Election a cross-Government election security cell was stood up to coordinate responses to threats and hazards relating to the election.
Then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn used the official papers as evidence the NHS would be “on the table” in talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with America. The documents were found on website Reddit, which said at the time it believed the leak was “part of a campaign that has been reported as originating from Russia”.
But Labour did not, at the time, comment on how it obtained the leaked documents however.