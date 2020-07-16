BREAKING NEWS: Leaked Documents Prove Russian Hackers Attempted to Alter UK Politics

Classified documents posted online show that Russian hackers made a deliberate attempt to alter the outcome of the 2019 UK elections.

Dominic Raab has now confirmed that it is “almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 General Election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked Government documents.”

More explosive accusations to be revealed this week.

The government launched an investigation into the source of the leak, after details of talks with the United States on a possible post-Brexit trade deal were published on social media site Reddit. The main opposition Labour party said the files proved the government would “sell-out” the state-run National Health Service (NHS) to US companies.