More Bars Slammed Shut in Magaluf as Booze Party Ban Extended

Young Brit Party Revellers are so furious over the ban on alcohol that they are threatening to leave the island never to return.

The shock closure of Magaluf’s most famous party strip, Punta Balena, has been widened to cover a bigger area despite fury over the Balearic government’s controversial decision. Police on the island have been instructed to also close any establishment which sells alcohol in Calle del General García Ruiz and Calle de Federico García Lorca, both also in Magaluf and both extremely popular among brit bar crawlers.

Worried that young tourists would simply move to other streets for their late-night partying. Calvia council, which covers Magaluf, asked for the closure area to be widened.

The Mayor of Calvià, Alfonso Rodríguez said: “We understand the concern, even the anger, of the affected business owners.”

The move comes after videos showing German and British tourists partying in packed bars without face masks, there was also a video of a man jumping up and down on a parked car. The Mayor says he supports the decision to close, made by the Balearic Islands Regional Government.

“Public health is really important,” he said while reassuring people that it’s a “safe destination”. Three areas are closing altogether until September, including in the Palma Beach area, and two streets known as Calle de la Cerveza and Calle del Jamon.