Spanish Island Orders Bars and Clubs Popular with Tourists Shut

Bars and clubs popular with foreign tourists have been ordered to close to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Beachfront bars and nightclubs in Mallorca, which are popular with foreign visitors, have been ordered to shut due to Covid-19, sending a message to similar venues on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca, already suffering from a lack of tourists.

Regional authorities have ordered the closure of all establishments along “Beer St” and “Ham St” – as the popular party areas near the beach of Palma de Mallorca are known – and another boulevard in nearby Magaluf. They have argued that the venues should close to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ballearic islands’ tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, said they want to shake off their reputation as a wild party destination. Reactions have been varied, most residents on the island are glad to hear it but the bar and club owners, already thousands of euros down due to the coronavirus crisis, are stunned and shocked by the decision.

Holidaymakers, whose numbers are well down on last year, commented that its Mallorca`s loss, and they would just find somewhere else to go for the summer, hopefully, they will fly over to the Costa del Sol or the Costa Blanca to finish off their break!