Costa del Sol launches the first tourist vouchers for 25,000 services in the country

€100 bonus plus two nights stay in a hotel can be signed up for now by professionals!

In order to help boost the economy from the effects of the pandemic, the president of the Deputation has presented 25,000 tourist vouchers in Malaga, for health professionals who can now obtain this offer within the province.

The Costa del Sol Tourism Alliance has been joined by around 20 hotels and agencies, and this is the first step within the plan which will be carried out between now and the end of the year.

The scheme plans to reward front line workers who have helped battle against the pandemic, as well as help boost the economy and help employment, due to the arrival of tourists.

Interested healthcare professionals will firstly have to apply for a Costa Del Sol tourist card, via www.alianzaturismocostadelsol.com, or http://sede.malaga.es. They will then have to provide proof of payment that they were working during the state of alarm, as a doctor, nurse, or nursing assistant. Once verified by the council, the applicant will be provided with a locator which can be used to make a reservation.

There will be a €100 discount on services, as well as participating hotels and agencies offering an additional 5 per cent discount. Hoteliers and travel agencies have been urged to join the initiative, in which all tourist sectors can participate.

The Costa del Sol tourist card will be focusing on loyalty in order to attract more travellers and be competitive with prices and services.

